Kaman Corp. ( NYSE:KAMN, Financial) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2023 results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A supplemental presentation relating to the first quarter 2023 results will be posted to the Company’s website prior to the earnings call at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kaman.com%2Finvestors%2Fquarterly-earnings-calls.

Participants must register for the teleconference. Once registration is complete, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A live webcast will be available during the call and a replay will available two hours after the call. Registration and webcast can be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kaman.com%2Finvestors%2Fquarterly-earnings-calls.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; wheels, brakes and related hydraulic components for helicopters, fixed-wing and UAV aircraft; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter and development of the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

