Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure, LLC (H2C) – a joint venture led by a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc., with Fluor and Amentum – to execute the Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract. The new contract has an estimated ceiling of $45 billion over a 10-year ordering period for environmental management operations at the Hanford Site in Washington state.

“We’ve been a proud member of the Tri-Cities community for more than 25 years, beginning with the Project Hanford Management Contract in 1996, through our role today on the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract,” said Tom D’Agostino, group president of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “The scope of work under this new contract is critical to the mission of cleaning up Hanford and we are excited to begin building on the progress the tank farm facilities have already achieved in removing and processing tank waste. We look forward to supporting the DOE and other site contractors in this effort and reinforcing Fluor as a responsible corporate citizen within the community.”

The contract scope includes operation of Hanford tank farm facilities, eventual operation of the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, and responsibility for other core functions such as project management, security and emergency services, business performance, and environment, safety, health and quality.

The Hanford Site is a decommissioned nuclear production complex operated by the U.S. federal government on the Columbia River in Benton County, Washington. It has 177 large underground tanks holding approximately 56 million gallons of radioactive waste. The waste resulted from the production of nuclear fuel for the site’s reactors that once produced plutonium for the U.S.’ defense program.

