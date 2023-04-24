PJT Partners Inc. (“PJT Partners”) ( NYSE:PJT, Financial) announced that it expects to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023. The earnings release will be available through the Investor Relations section of the PJT Partners website at www.pjtpartners.com.

PJT Partners will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET with access available via webcast and telephone. Paul J. Taubman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Helen T. Meates, Chief Financial Officer, will review the results and be available for questions.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing +1 (888) 224-1005 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (720) 452‑9217 (international), passcode 1493252. Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins. The conference call will also be accessible as a listen-only audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the PJT+Partners+website.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available for six months beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on May 2, 2023 through the Investor Relations section of the PJT+Partners+website.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. We are built on the unique intellectual capital only diverse, collaborative world-class talent can provide. Our team draws on ever-growing expertise and experience to provide the original thinking that helps our clients navigate complexity and exceed their goals. This thinking drives the advice we provide to corporations, asset managers, funds, institutional investors, governments and others around the globe. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at www.pjtpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005858/en/