CVS Health names Brian Kane President of Aetna

24 minutes ago
WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 17, 2023

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Brian Kane will join the company as Executive Vice President and President of Aetna, effective September 1, 2023. He will become a member of the company's executive leadership team and report to CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch.

"Brian has a track record of bringing customer-driven innovations to the market and delivering strong operating improvements," said Lynch. "His passion to simplify the health care experience will advance our strategy to improve health, lower costs and drive higher levels of engagement among our members."

Kane will lead Aetna, the health care benefits segment of CVS Health that provides benefits and insurance solutions to employers, individuals and government entities, serving nearly 35 million people. He most recently acted as a strategic consultant to several leading private equity firms focused on health care services. Prior to that, Kane served as Chief Financial Officer of Humana and oversaw its primary care businesses. He also played a critical role in the formulation and execution of Humana's strategy during his time with the company. Before joining Humana, Kane spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs in the Investment Banking division.

"CVS Health has a unique collection of assets – including the Aetna business – that provide the opportunity to improve access to quality health care for all Americans," said Kane. "My focus will be working with talented colleagues across the organization to help build on existing efforts to make health care simple, personalized and affordable."

Kane replaces Daniel Finke, who is stepping down for health reasons. Finke has played a critical role in the growth and success of several Aetna businesses over the course of his nearly 10-year tenure. During his career he consistently supported the evolution of consumer-focused care and was an advocate for the company's efforts to address health care disparities. Finke will work with Kane to ensure a seamless transition in September.

About CVS Health
CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

