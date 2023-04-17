PR Newswire

An experienced business leader, Ms. Singer is committed to increasing access to education and delivering quality academic experiences to students

MINNEAPOLIS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University, an American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) institution, today announced the appointment of Paula Singer as acting president and a member of the Rasmussen Board of Directors, effective immediately. With decades of experience leading higher education organizations, Ms. Singer will replace Javier Miyares, who has served as the University's acting president for the past 11 months.

"The Board and I are pleased to welcome Paula to the Rasmussen community," said Dr. Henry S. Bienen, chairman, Rasmussen Board of Directors. "Throughout her career, Paula has been committed to increasing access to quality education for those who have been underserved and to help them graduate with credentials that allow their knowledge to contribute to positive social change. These qualities align perfectly with Rasmussen's mission to serve adult learners facing the same opportunities and challenges."

Dr. Bienen continued, "The Board and I extend our sincere gratitude to Javier Miyares for leading the University with a strong and steady hand during this transition period."

"Paula's extensive online and campus-based leadership experiences will strengthen our processes, technologies and offerings to ensure Rasmussen continues to deliver market-leading programs for its students," said APEI President and CEO Angela Selden. "Additionally, she brings decades of know-how in the propriety education sector, which has delivered both quality academic outcomes to students and strong financial results."

"I am excited to join Rasmussen University and work alongside an incredible group of higher education leaders who share my passion of serving a diverse community of learners and empowering them to pursue the dream of a college degree," said Ms. Singer. "Rasmussen's more than 120-year history of providing high-quality, affordable and career-focused education is inspiring, and I look forward to helping the University continue to innovate and address the challenges facing higher education and our workforce today."

Ms. Singer has an extensive background in higher education, having served as a chief executive officer, board chair and public company officer for multiple organizations. In January 2022, after 27 years at Laureate Education, Inc., she retired as the CEO of Laureate Online and Walden University. During that time, she also served as chairman of Walden University for 19 years. She is the co-founder and principal owner of Nurture Nest Montessori School and serves as a board director at the University of Connecticut Foundation. Upon the appointment of a permanent Rasmussen University president, Ms. Singer will step down as acting president and remain a member of the Rasmussen College, LLC Board of Directors, becoming a public member.

Ms. Singer graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor of science degree in education. She is proud to have been the first education major selected for the prestigious University Scholar program.

With 22 campuses in six states and online, Rasmussen educates more than 14,000 students in career-focused education programs. The University is a leading educator of pre-licensure nurses in the U.S., with more than half of its students enrolled in its PN, ADN and BSN programs. Beyond pre-licensure education, the University offers a full nursing education ladder, including MSN, FNP and DNP degrees as well as 15 health science and healthcare administration programs. The University works with health systems nationwide to transform the relationship between nursing education and employment. Additionally, Rasmussen's online education platform and degree programs in business, technology, design and social services are poised to support the growing demand for online education from the national student population.

Rasmussen specializes in serving first-generation, under-represented populations and adult learners returning to college—populations that traditionally have been underserved by U.S. higher education. Eighty-six percent of its students are women, 40% are persons of color, 75% are over 25 years of age and 60% receive Pell Grants.

To learn more about Rasmussen University and its more than 60 career-focused degree programs, visit www.Rasmussen.edu.

About Rasmussen University:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills.

About American Public Education, Inc.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

