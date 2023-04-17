loanDepot ranks third by units among largest mortgage lenders in America, according to 2022 HMDA data

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI) is proud to announce it ranks as the third largest mortgage lender in America by units of funded loans, according to 2022 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data collected by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The HMDA data includes purchase, refinance and home improvement mortgages.

loandepot_Logo.jpg

"This data affirms our strong market position and reinforces that our customers' needs are always at the center of what we do," said loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell. "We expect our scale and unique capabilities to help us achieve the program of work laid out in our Vision 2025 plan, including a commitment to purpose-driven lending with an even deeper focus on serving the needs of first-time homebuyers and increasingly diverse communities."

Further illustrating the company's commitment to purpose-driven lending, over the last several months loanDepot has:

  • Celebrated 47 of its retail loan originators who were recognized in Scotsman Guide's Top Originators 2023 rankings, including Patton Gade, who earned the number one spot on the Top VA Volume list. Additionally, Baret Kechian was distinguished at No. 12 on the Top Purchase Volume list and No. 15 on the Top Dollar Volume list, while Mosi Gatling ranked No. 15 on the Top FHA Volume list.
  • Launched a holistic suite of digital tools designed to support first-time homebuyers through every stage of the homebuying journey, which subsequently contributed to loanDepot being named "Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Buyers" by The Wall Street Journal in its 2023 Buy Side list.
  • Announced a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity to support the organization's mission to help families build and improve places to call home. Donations from loanDepot throughout the year will support the building and repairing of affordable homes and help Habitat homeowners to achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.

About loanDepot
loanDepot (NYSE: LDI, NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Media Contact
Jonathan Fine
VP, Public Relations
(781) 248-3963
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF72638&sd=2023-04-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loandepot-ranks-third-by-units-among-largest-mortgage-lenders-in-america-according-to-2022-hmda-data-301799387.html

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF72638&Transmission_Id=202304171627PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF72638&DateId=20230417
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.