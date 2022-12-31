PR Newswire

– Report details the company's commitment to improve healthcare for all through its ESG and sustainability initiatives –

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This report provides a holistic view of the company's approach to ESG and our performance and progress through measurable data and metrics during the 2022 fiscal year.

"We continue to be committed to advancing our sustainable business practices and ESG efforts as part of our core mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine," said Erik Kaiser, chief sustainability officer. "This year's report demonstrates how Invitae's purpose and values guide our goal of improving healthcare for all, upholding our social responsibility, exercising environmental stewardship and governing with trust and transparency throughout our business."

The report provides an in-depth review of the progress made in the past year through company-wide ESG initiatives. The company's notable achievements include:

Continued our focus on increasing the utility of genetics for underrepresented populations by conducting clinical research and advancing Invitae's Ciitizen platform to allow patients to share their genetic information for research. We are proud to be supporting clinicians and researchers to better understand how cancer and rare disease uniquely impact individuals of diverse ancestries with our data platform and patient network.

Published an inaugural and first-of-its kind Data Use Transparency and Impact Report that details how the company has used patient data to advance precision medicine, demonstrating a commitment to ethical data stewardship.

Advocacy efforts for expanded access to genetic testing that resulted in policies and professional clinical guidelines that qualify more patients and their families for genetic testing. We released new data and commentary that supports universal germline testing for all patients with cancer and worked to remove restrictive guidelines that would open up access and affordability to genetic testing.

Four Invitae core laboratories ( San Francisco , Irvine , Metropark and Sydney, Australia ) achieved accreditation by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for Clinical Laboratories ISO 15189. This distinction validates the company's dedication to continuous quality improvement for patients.

"It gives me great pride to share our 2023 ESG Report highlighting the progress we have made in advancing our environmental initiatives, social responsibility commitments and governance framework," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "We believe our long-term business and ESG strategies are interdependent and start with our unique, patient-first culture."

Invitae's full 2023 ESG Report can be downloaded here .

About Invitae

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information simplified by digital technology. With accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making, Invitae gives individuals and their families powerful, personalized insights that could improve and extend their lives. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

To learn more, visit invitae.com and follow for updates on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn @Invitae.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's ESG and sustainability plans and initiatives and the expected impact thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of inflation and the current economic environment on the company's business; the company's ability to grow its business in a cost-efficient manner; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to maintain important customer relationships; the company's ability to compete; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Invitae PR contact:

Amanda McQuery

[email protected]

(628) 213-3283

