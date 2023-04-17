Unisys Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Dates and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 17, 2023

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announces the dates for its first-quarter 2023 financial results and conference call, and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Unisys will release its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. In addition, domestic callers can dial 1-844-695-5518 and international callers can dial 1-412-902-6749 and provide the following conference passcode: Unisys Corporation Call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call. A replay also will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering access code 2483053 from two hours after the end of the call until May 10, 2023.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Peter Altabef, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Deb McCann, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2023.

Deb McCann will attend the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on May 22 and May 23, 2023.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. Investors interested in arranging meetings should contact your conference representative.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

