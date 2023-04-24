Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

51 minutes ago
Call Scheduled for 10:00 am ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (“LRFC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LRFC) to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

By Phone: To access the call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 5295745.

A replay of this conference call will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11th through May 18th.

By Webcast: A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/26khk7wn. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call at www.loganridgefinance.com/ in the Investor Resources section under Events and Presentations.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Logan Ridge invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is externally managed by Mount Logan Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mount Logan Capital Inc. Both Mount Logan Management, LLC and Mount Logan Capital Inc. are affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P.

Logan Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at loganridgefinance.com.

Contacts:
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor
New York, NY 10022

Jason Roos
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(212) 891-2880

The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
[email protected]
(212) 836-9611

The Equity Group Inc.
Val Ferraro
[email protected]
(212) 836-9633


