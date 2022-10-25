S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Results of S&P Composite 1500 Index Consultation on Share Class Eligibility Rules

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As markets and investor sentiment evolve, S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") periodically reviews its index methodologies, including eligibility criteria, to ensure that its indices remain timely and relevant. As part of this review process, and incorporating consultation feedback from market participants, S&P DJI is updating the share class eligibility rule for additions to the S&P Composite 1500 Index and its component indices including the S&P 500, the S&P MidCap 400, and the S&P SmallCap 600.

Share Class Eligibility Rules

EffectiveApril 17, 2023, all companies with multiple share class structures will be considered eligible candidates for addition to the S&P Composite 1500 and its component indices provided they meet all other eligibility criteria. Previously excluded tracking stocks will continue to be ineligible for the S&P Composite 1500 and its component indices. There is no immediate impact on the S&P Composite 1500 Index and its component indices as a result of this change because this change only impacts future eligible index candidates.

Previous Tracking Stocks and Multiple Share
Classes Eligibility Criteria

Updated Tracking Stocks and

Multiple Share Classes Eligibility Criteria

S&P Composite 1500. Companies with multiple share
class structures and tracking stocks are not eligible for
the S&P Composite 1500 and its component indices.

Since July 31, 2017, all existing S&P Composite 1500
constituent companies with multiple share class
structures are grandfathered in and will remain in the
S&P Composite 1500.

S&P Composite 1500. All companies with multiple
share class structures will be considered eligible
candidates for the S&P Composite 1500 and its
component indices provided they meet all other
eligibility criteria. However, tracking stocks will
continue to be ineligible for the S&P Composite 1500
and its component indices.

S&P DJI's consultation on the S&P Composite 1500 share class eligibility rules comment period ran from October 25, 2022, through December 15, 2022. For reference, the consultation can be found here.

The U.S. Indices methodology document is being updated to reflect the above changes. For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL72871&sd=2023-04-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-dow-jones-indices-announces-results-of-sp-composite-1500-index-consultation-on-share-class-eligibility-rules-301799495.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL72871&Transmission_Id=202304171829PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL72871&DateId=20230417
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.