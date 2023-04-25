PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE American:AEF)held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on April 17, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors.
As of the record date, March 3, 2023, there were 50,751,779 outstanding shares of the Fund. 85.0% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:
To re-elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstained
Steven N. Rappaport
23,207,835
19,727,371
223,055
