The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced the opening of the Hydrafacial Experience Center in Beijing. The Experience Center, Hydrafacial’s second location in China after Shanghai, will act as a flagship training facility for estheticians and a showroom to host influencers, editors and special events. Located in the heart of the central business district, the new Experience Center is nestled next to the tallest landmark building in Beijing and offers views of the iconic Chinese Central Television (CCTV) building.

Hydrafacial Experience Center opens in Beijing for esthetician training and VIP events (Photo: Business Wire)

To celebrate its opening, Hydrafacial hosted an exclusive invitation-only event on Friday, April 14th. The Experience Center will be open to providers, press and influencers going forward by appointment only.

Following the Asia Pacific launch earlier this month of Hydrafacial Syndeo, the company’s award-winning, next generation connected delivery system, the Experience Center in Beijing is a key element of BeautyHealth’s infrastructure build in China to increase its presence in the region’s leading market.

“Our newest Experience Center in Beijing demonstrates our commitment to capturing the long-term opportunity we see in China,” said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick. “Hydrafacial is already the gold standard in the country, and this Experience Center adds to the momentum we are building with our latest introduction of Syndeo, our visionary device that we believe will revolutionize the treatment room and beauty health offerings the world over.”

The Beijing Hydrafacial Experience Center joins a network of more than a dozen Experience Centers strategically located in major cities around the world, including New York, London, Paris and Shanghai. All are home to HFX, Hydrafacial’s premier educational program for aesthetic providers. Launched in 2018, HFX is a one-of-a-kind immersive educational experience designed to advance providers’ treatment techniques and client engagement skills, helping them to grow their businesses through enhanced selling, social media and marketing capabilities.

To date, more than 35,000 providers around the world have been trained by Hydrafacial, creating a global Hydrafacial Nation of passionate evangelists for the brand.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

