BeautyHealth's Hydrafacial Opens New Beijing Experience Center, Signaling Continued Investment in High-Growth China Market

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced the opening of the Hydrafacial Experience Center in Beijing. The Experience Center, Hydrafacial’s second location in China after Shanghai, will act as a flagship training facility for estheticians and a showroom to host influencers, editors and special events. Located in the heart of the central business district, the new Experience Center is nestled next to the tallest landmark building in Beijing and offers views of the iconic Chinese Central Television (CCTV) building.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005094/en/

6Z2A9875.jpg

Hydrafacial Experience Center opens in Beijing for esthetician training and VIP events (Photo: Business Wire)

To celebrate its opening, Hydrafacial hosted an exclusive invitation-only event on Friday, April 14th. The Experience Center will be open to providers, press and influencers going forward by appointment only.

Following the Asia Pacific launch earlier this month of Hydrafacial Syndeo, the company’s award-winning, next generation connected delivery system, the Experience Center in Beijing is a key element of BeautyHealth’s infrastructure build in China to increase its presence in the region’s leading market.

“Our newest Experience Center in Beijing demonstrates our commitment to capturing the long-term opportunity we see in China,” said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick. “Hydrafacial is already the gold standard in the country, and this Experience Center adds to the momentum we are building with our latest introduction of Syndeo, our visionary device that we believe will revolutionize the treatment room and beauty health offerings the world over.”

The Beijing Hydrafacial Experience Center joins a network of more than a dozen Experience Centers strategically located in major cities around the world, including New York, London, Paris and Shanghai. All are home to HFX, Hydrafacial’s premier educational program for aesthetic providers. Launched in 2018, HFX is a one-of-a-kind immersive educational experience designed to advance providers’ treatment techniques and client engagement skills, helping them to grow their businesses through enhanced selling, social media and marketing capabilities.

To date, more than 35,000 providers around the world have been trained by Hydrafacial, creating a global Hydrafacial Nation of passionate evangelists for the brand.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230413005094r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005094/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.