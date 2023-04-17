GC Biopharma celebrates 'World Hemophilia Day'

PR Newswire

YONGIN, South Korea, April 17, 2023

  • To display a large media façade on its Yong-in R&D Center

YONGIN, South Korea, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma (006280.KS), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in South Korea, takes part in a campaign to celebrate World Hemophilia Day.

GC_Biopharma_Logo.jpg

The company announced that a large media façade had lit up its R&D Center building located in Yong-in, Gyeonggi-do, Korea on 16th and 17th to mark the World Hemophilia Day.

World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) has been commemorating World Hemophilia Day on April 17th every year since 1989 and runs campaigns to increase the understanding and awareness about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders.

This year's slogan, "Access for All: Prevention of bleeds as the global standard of care" is designed to emphasize the importance of improved access to treatment for all people around the world with bleeding disorders.

Hemophilia is a rare genetic bleeding disorder in which the blood lacks its capacity to clot. Around 2,500 people are registered as hemophilia patients in Korea. GC Biopharma, since its foundation, has been putting continuous efforts in providing better treatment conditions for people with hemophilia.

"We will continue our R&D efforts for improving treatment access for all patients with hemophilia while carrying out other awareness campaigns to increase social understanding about the bleeding disorders.", said an official from GC Biopharma.

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

GC Biopharma Contacts (Media)

Seunghyun Baek
[email protected]

Yelin Jun
[email protected]

Sohee Kim
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN72979&sd=2023-04-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gc-biopharma-celebrates-world-hemophilia-day-301799604.html

SOURCE GC Biopharma

