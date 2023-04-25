LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Moolec Science SA(NASDAQ:MLEC) ("Company"; "Moolec"), a science-based food ingredient company focused on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, announced today it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") with Nomura Securities International, Inc. ("Nomura").

The Agreement provides for a committed equity financing facility under which the Company has the option, but not the obligation, to sell up to the equivalent of $50 million in aggregate gross purchase price of its ordinary shares to Nomura over a 36-month period, subject to the terms of the Agreement. The Company intends to use the proceeds from any future sales of securities under the financing facility, if it is utilized, for general corporate purposes.

"We are pleased to partner with Nomura and secure this financing facility," said José López Lecube, Moolec Science's Chief Financial Officer. "This new understanding provides Moolec with enhanced financial flexibility to continue driving forward our Molecular Farming Platform and portfolio of products," he concluded.

Further details are contained in a Current Report on Form 6-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About Moolec Science SA

Moolec is a science-based food ingredient company focused on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, a disruptive technology in the alternative protein landscape. Its purpose is to upgrade the taste, nutrition, and affordability of alternative protein products while building a more sustainable and equitable food system. The Company's technological approach aims to have the cost structure of plant-based solutions with the organoleptic properties and functionality of animal-based ones. Moolec's technology has been under development for more than a decade and is known for pioneering the production of a bovine protein in a crop for the food industry. The Company's product portfolio and pipeline leverages the agronomic efficiency of broadly used target crops, like safflower, soybean, and pea. Moolec has a growing international patent portfolio (23, both granted and pending) for its Molecular Farming technology. The Company is run by a diverse team of Ph.Ds and Food Insiders, and operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. For more information, visit www.moolecscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements with respect to performance, prospects, revenues, and other aspects of the business of Moolec Science S.A. ("Moolec") are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Moolec may be adversely affected by economic, business and/or other competitive factors, costs related to the scaling up of Moolec's business and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in the Form F-1 Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as Moolec's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

