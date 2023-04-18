Broadridge Integrated Solution Drives Increased Simplification and Lower Costs Across the Trade Lifecycle

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023

Firms enhance business growth, reduce risk, increase efficiency, and reduce addressable costs by up to an estimated 25%

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced the launch of a trading solution that enables clients to achieve increased straight-through processing and efficiency, better trading decisions and client insights, improved controls, and reduced risk. The new solution will enable clients of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions to achieve greater agility and faster time to market, improved scalability, and reduced fragmentation of interfaces and tech costs.

The new Broadridge offering is built with a standard foundational integration solution across its front, middle and back-office capabilities for trade processing, which leverages an enterprise integration layer and common data model that can be used across the Broadridge product portfolio as well as with third party applications.

"Broadridge's new solution marks a significant evolution in trading technology infrastructure," said Justin Llewellyn-Jones, Broadridge Head of Capital Market Product Strategy. "Currently, firms have several front, middle, and back-office systems that are typically integrated using numerous point-to-point connections each with their own data model, creating fragmentation and complexity. By using our unique ability to look across front, middle, and back as a whole, we are helping our clients solve pain points through trade lifecycle simplification. By utilizing our pre-integrated offering to simplify across the trade lifecycle, firms can simultaneously reduce risk, increase efficiency, enhance business growth and reduce costs by an estimated 20–30% in key areas."

Capital Markets firms face a challenging environment, with economic and geopolitical uncertainty. In addition, regulatory pressures will continue with the shift towards shortened settlement cycles. As a result, it is critical for firms to focus on simplification and innovation across the trade lifecycle to reduce risk and cost of change, while enabling greater business agility. Broadridge's integrated front, middle, and back offering enables these benefits through features such as a common data model, normalized data sources, business insights for the front-office using post-trade data, integrated reporting, a global, multi-asset middle office and a single point of trade capture and management.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
[email protected]

Media:
Tina Wadhwa
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

