Sumo Logic Helps Control the Chaos by Enhancing Predictive Analytics for Observability

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Predicts variable cloud resource needs during production and managing the reliability of digital services

AMSTERDAM, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023 -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced Predict for Metrics. When combined with existing capabilities in Sumo Logic, Predict for Metrics provides a comprehensive way to harness observability analytics to better predict variable applications, cloud and infrastructure usage and resource demands.

Predict for Metrics is designed to provide better visibility into production issues, system downtime, and uncontrolled cloud costs. Sumo Logic will showcase this functionality at booth S26 during the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023 event in Amsterdam from April 18-21.

“To keep pace with the speed of modern application development, it is important that operations leaders are able to predict their app and cloud usage needs to keep operations running smoothly and avoid unplanned downtime,” said Erez Barak, VP of Product Development for Observability, Sumo Logic. “Predictive analytics for logs and metrics telemetry provides the key to managing cloud infrastructure and app development variables. Our customers will gain valuable insights to ensure better resilience to avoidable production issues.”

Read the blog: Plan Better and Preempt Bottlenecks with Predict for Metrics

As organizations rapidly spin up new infrastructure in the cloud and manage the reliability of their sprawling digital apps and services, the influx of unplanned usage creates strain for developers and operations managers. Understanding fluctuating cloud usage for capacity management and reducing resource bottlenecks and unplanned system loads that cause production incidents is critical.

Similar to the existing predict operator for Logs, Predict for Metrics uses linear and autoregressive models to make predictions by harnessing past data points to predict future trends. It is a metrics query language operator, which allows users to visualize forecasted values and add resulting charts to Sumo Logic dashboards. Here are some additional use cases for Predict for Metrics.

Using Predict for Metrics

  • Optimize Ingest: Understanding and planning for anticipated volume is important. Administrators can now leverage Predict for Metrics to forecast volume and adjust ingest accordingly to avoid any surprises or disruptions.

  • Forecast App Resource Requirements: Sumo Logic customers can use predictive analytics on APM trace metrics to forecast the load on an application or its underlying microservice. They can also forecast potential infrastructure bottlenecks such as how much CPU, memory or disk space to provision across AWS EC2 or AWS DynamoDB instances.

  • Reduce Data Bottlenecks: Unplanned resource bottlenecks are a common root cause for application outages. Organizations can now determine which critical resources will run out of capacity, such as provisioned throughput for AWS DynamoDB or Provisioned Memory for AWS Lambda functions and more.

Additional Resources:

Editor’s Note
Predictive Analytics for Observability was announced today at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023, along with “Sumo Logic Marks Milestone in OpenTelemetry Posture Removing Complexity in Collection for Faster Time to Insights.” You can find the announcement here:
https://www.sumologic.com/press-release/sumo-logic-marks-milestone-in-opentelemetry-posture-removing-complexity-in-collection-for-faster-time-to-insights/

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc. ( SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contacts
Carmen Harris, Sumo Logic
[email protected]

Jenna Shikoff, RH Strategic
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgwOTgzNiM1NTMxNzQxIzIwOTM3NDM=
Sumo-Logic-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.