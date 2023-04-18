Maypharm's Hyalmass filler with Hybrid Technology obtained CE to hit Europe and America's market

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, April 18, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Being already popular on South Asia market, particularly in Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, China, for Hybrid Technology and highly dense HA for long-lasting effect, Hyalmass filler obtains CE to properly enter Europe, America etc markets.

Along with Metoo fill, Sedy fill, Metox, Mennus, Hairna and Eyebella, Hyalmass has passed a ton of exacting clinical preliminaries to guarantee device's performance. It was developed by adding a local anaesthetic lidocaine to lessen pain during the procedure. It also contains a soft tissue material hyaluronic acid and aimed at temporary improvement of wrinkles. Hyalmass is made of a homogenized hyaluronic acid, which is Maypharm's own product that creates a high bio-compatibility rate.

Hyalmass is a cosmetic treatment that aims to restore volume and smooth out wrinkles in the face. This procedure is performed using hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in the body that provides hydration and fullness to the skin.

Unique push rod of Hyalmass was designed to enable the user to insert it for the procedure with less effort. The handle design is specially developed to fit various sizes of hands and prevent from slipping.

Maypharm_s_Hyalmass_filler.jpg

Main benefit of using Hyalmass filler is immediate and noticeable results. After the treatment, patients can expect to see an improvement in the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin, as well as an increase in overall facial volume. The results can last for up to 12 months and the treatment is safe and effective for most people.

In addition to its cosmetic benefits, the Hyalmass filler can also have a positive impact on a person's confidence and self-esteem. By restoring volume and smoothing out wrinkles, patients can feel more youthful and refreshed, which can lead to an improvement in their overall well-being.

In conclusion, Hyalmass filler is a popular cosmetic treatment that offers a simple and effective solution for restoring volume and smoothing out wrinkles in the face. Whether you look forward to improving your appearance or boosting your confidence, this treatment is the best option to consider.

Maypharm is looking forward to becoming well-known manufacturer of dermal fillers for their safety and efficiency, and being on highest demand on every market, Asia, Middle East and Africa or South and North America.

Maypharm_s_Hyalmass_filler.jpg

Visit the website for detailed information: http://www.maypharm.net

favicon.png?sn=CN73297&sd=2023-04-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maypharms-hyalmass-filler-with-hybrid-technology-obtained-ce-to-hit-europe-and-americas-market-301800092.html

SOURCE Maypharm

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN73297&Transmission_Id=202304180514PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN73297&DateId=20230418
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.