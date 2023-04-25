United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, today announced that recent research across its development portfolio will be presented at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) 43rd Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions in Denver, Colorado on April 19-22, 2023, and at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference in Washington, D.C. on May 19-24, 2023. At ATS, United Therapeutics will host an educational symposium on pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) and is sponsoring the ATS 2023 Women’s Forum.

“Our posters and presentations at ISHLT 2023 will provide additional insight into outcomes associated with our ex-vivo lung perfusion program and initial detail into recent xenotransplant work in human preclinical models using our UHeart™ xenoheart,” noted Gil Golden, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at United Therapeutics. “In addition, we’re excited to present an overview of the phase 4 ARTISAN study that seeks to investigate a novel targeted treatment approach, aimed at the reduction of pathologically high mean pulmonary artery pressures through early and rapid parenteral treprostinil up-titration, potentially leading to improved right ventricular structure and function in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.”

“Following top+line+data last year, we’re looking forward to presenting additional data from the EXPEDITE study that demonstrated a short induction period with Remodulin could lead to more rapidly achieving an efficacious dose of Orenitram, as well as baseline data from the TETON studies of nebulized Tyvaso in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis,” said Andrew Nelsen,PharmD, Vice President, Global Medical Affairs at United Therapeutics. “We are also looking forward to presenting data from ongoing research into the often-overlooked geographic differences in access to care among PAH patients in the U.S.”

ISHLT posters and presentations include:

Poster+Session+2.+Cardiology, Thursday, April 20, 4:15 - 5:15 PM MT: THU-144 851 – ARTISAN: A Novel Study of Mean Pulmonary Artery Pressure-Targeted Approach with Early and Rapid Treprostinil Therapy to Reverse Right Ventricular Remodeling in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Presented by Raymond Benza, The Ohio State University.

Poster+Session+3.+Pulmonology, Friday, April 21, 5:00 - 6:00 PM MT: FRI-217 1233 – Utilization and Outcomes with Single Lung Transplantation Following Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion Using a Centralized Lung Evaluation System at a Dedicated Facility. Presented by Jorge Mallea, Mayo Clinic Florida.

Poster+Session+3.+Pulmonology, Friday, April 21, 5:00 - 6:00 PM MT: FRI-218 1234 – Comparison of Lung Utilization from NRP-DCD vs Non-NRP DCD Using EVLP. Presented by Sean Francois, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Session+93.+A+MIDSUMMER+NIGHT%27S+DREAM%3A+From+Mitochondria+to+Xenotransplantation%3A+Novel+Research+Coming+to+You%21, Saturday, April 22, 11:45 - 11:55 AM MT: 203 – Two 10-Gene Modified Xenoheart Transplants into Brain Dead Decedents. Presented by Nader Moazami, NYU Langone Health.

Plenary+3.+General+Session+III, Saturday, April 22, 9:50 - 10:15 AM MT: Xenotransplantation: The Future is Now. Presented by Robert Montgomery, NYU Langone Transplant Institute.

ATS posters and presentations include:

Mini+Symposium, Monday May 22, 3:51 - 4:03 AM ET: B97 – Remodulin Induction Facilitates Rapid Achievement of Therapeutic Doses of Oral Treprostinil: Results from the EXPEDITE Study. Presented by John Kingrey, Integris Baptist Medical Center.

Rapid+abstract+poster+discussion+session, Sunday, May 21, 9:00 - 11:00 AM ET: A22/304 – Understanding Differences in Geographic Access to Care Among Patients Treated for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension in the United States. Presented by Natalie West, United Therapeutics.

Thematic+poster+session, Sunday, May 21, 11:30 - 1:15 PM ET: A59/P766 – Preliminary Baseline Data from the TETON Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Inhaled Treprostinil in the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Presented by Steven Nathan, INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

Thematic+poster+session, Monday, May 22, 11:30 - 1:15 PM ET: B57/P161 – Win Ratio Analysis of the FREEDOM-EV Trial - A Hierarchical Approach to Multiple Clinical Endpoints. Presented by James White, University of Rochester Medical Center.

Thematic+poster+session, Monday, May 22, 11:30 - 1:15 PM ET: B57/P168 – Assessing the Correlation Between Actigraphy Data and Clinical Measures: Insights From The ADAPT Registry. Presented by James Gagermeier, Loyola University Medical Center.

Thematic+poster+session, Monday, May 22, 11:30 - 1:15 PM ET: B57/P175 – Correlation of WHO Functional Class and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures in Adults with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Presented by Karim El-Kersh, University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Thematic+poster+session, Monday, May 22, 11:30 - 1:15 PM ET: B59/P209 – Study Design of the Decentralized EVOLVE Study Evaluating Real-world Use of Next Generation Infusion Pumps to Deliver Parenteral Treprostinil in Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Presented by Margo Sketch, United Therapeutics.

Thematic+poster+session, Monday, May 22, 11:30 - 1:15 PM ET: B59/P215 – Dose-response Analyses of Treprostinil Inhalation Powder in PAH and Its Effect on 6MWD. Presented by Karim El-Kersh, University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Thematic+poster+session, Tuesday, May 23, 11:30 - 1:15 PM ET: C36/P898 – The PAH Patient Perspective: Factors Influencing Treatment Initiation with Inhaled Prostacyclin Therapy. Presented by Karim El-Kersh, University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Poster+discussion+session, Wednesday, May 24, 8:00 - 10:00 AM ET: D28/501 – A Novel Approach to Clinical Change Endpoints: A Win Ratio Analysis of the INCREASE Trial. Presented by Steven Nathan, INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

Poster+discussion+session, Wednesday, May 24, 8:00 - 10:00 AM ET: D28/505 – The Safety and Efficacy of Inhaled Treprostinil in Patients with PH-ILD on Supplemental Oxygen: A Post-hoc Analysis of the INCREASE Study. Presented by Sandeep Sahay, Houston Methodist Hospital.

Sponsored events at ATS include:

%3Cb%3EPH-ILD+Reimagined%3A+2023+Updates+in+Disease+State%2C+Treatment%2C+and+Device+Options%3C%2Fb%3E, Sunday, May 21, 5:30 PM ET, featuring Jamie Rutland, West Coast Lung, Rutland Medical Group; Steven Nathan, INOVA Fairfax Hospital; and Colleen McEvoy, Washington University Physicians. The symposium will be held at the Renaissance Hotel Washington, DC Downtown, Potomac Ballroom, Salon 1-3.

%3Cb%3EThe+ATS+2023+Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Forum%3C%2Fb%3E, Monday, May 27, 11:45 AM - 1:15 PM ET, featuring Refiloe, University of KwaZulu Natal, and Mina Gaga, Imperial College and the Royal Brompton Hospital.

About Orenitram® (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets

Indication

Orenitram is a prostacyclin mimetic indicated for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1) to delay disease progression and to improve exercise capacity. The studies that established effectiveness included predominately patients with WHO functional class II-III symptoms and etiologies of idiopathic or heritable PAH (66%) or PAH associated with connective tissue disease (26%).

Important Safety Information for Orenitram

Contraindications

Avoid use of Orenitram in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child Pugh Class C) due to increases in systemic exposure.

Warnings and Precautions

Abrupt discontinuation or sudden large reductions in dosage of Orenitram may result in worsening of PAH symptoms.

The Orenitram tablet shell does not dissolve. In patients with diverticulosis, Orenitram tablets can lodge in a diverticulum.

Adverse Reactions

In the 12-week, placebo-controlled, monotherapy study, and an event-driven, placebo-controlled, combination therapy study, adverse reactions that occurred at rates at least 5% higher on Orenitram than on placebo included headache, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, flushing, pain in jaw, pain in extremity, hypokalemia, abdominal discomfort, and upper abdominal pain.

Drug Interactions

Co-administration of Orenitram and the CYP2C8 enzyme inhibitor gemfibrozil increases exposure to treprostinil; therefore, Orenitram dosage reduction may be necessary in these patients.

Specific Populations

Animal reproductive studies with Orenitram have shown an adverse effect on the fetus. There are no adequate and well-controlled studies with Orenitram in pregnant women.

It is not known whether treprostinil is excreted in human milk or if it affects the breastfed infant or milk production.

Safety and effectiveness of Orenitram in pediatric patients have not been established.

Use of Orenitram in patients aged 65 years and over demonstrated slightly higher absolute and relative adverse event rates compared to younger patients. Caution should be used when selecting a dose for geriatric patients.

There is a marked increase in the systemic exposure to treprostinil in hepatically impaired patients.

Please see Full Prescribing Information and Patient Information at www.orenitram.com or call 1-877-UNITHER (1-877-864-8437).

About Remodulin® (treprostinil) Injection

Indication

Remodulin is a prostacyclin vasodilator indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH; WHO Group 1) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise. Studies establishing effectiveness included patients with NYHA Functional Class II-IV symptoms and etiologies of idiopathic or heritable PAH (58%), PAH associated with congenital systemic-to-pulmonary shunts (23%), or PAH associated with connective tissue diseases (19%).

In patients with PAH requiring transition from epoprostenol, Remodulin is indicated to diminish the rate of clinical deterioration. Consider the risks and benefits of each drug prior to transition.

Important Safety Information for Remodulin

Warnings and Precautions

Chronic intravenous (IV) infusions of Remodulin delivered using an external infusion pump with an indwelling central venous catheter are associated with the risk of blood stream infections (BSIs) and sepsis, which may be fatal. Therefore, continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion is the preferred mode of administration.

Avoid abrupt withdrawal or sudden large reductions in dosage of Remodulin, which may result in worsening of PAH symptoms.

Titrate slowly in patients with hepatic or renal insufficiency, because such patients will likely be exposed to greater systemic concentrations relative to patients with normal hepatic or renal function.

Remodulin is a pulmonary and systemic vasodilator. In patients with low systemic arterial pressure, treatment with Remodulin may produce symptomatic hypotension.

Remodulin inhibits platelet aggregation and increases the risk of bleeding.

Adverse Reactions

In clinical studies of SC Remodulin infusion, the most common adverse events reported were infusion site pain and infusion site reaction (redness, swelling, and rash). These symptoms were sometimes severe and sometimes required treatment with narcotics or discontinuation of Remodulin. The IV infusion of Remodulin with an external infusion pump has been associated with a risk of blood stream infections, arm swelling, paresthesias, hematoma, and pain. Other common adverse events (≥3% more than placebo) seen with either SC or IV Remodulin were headache (27% vs. 23%), diarrhea (25% vs. 16%), nausea (22% vs. 18%), rash (14% vs. 11%), jaw pain (13% vs. 5%), vasodilatation (11% vs. 5%), edema (9% vs. 3%), and hypotension (4% vs. 2%).

Drug Interactions

Remodulin dosage adjustment may be necessary if inhibitors or inducers of CYP2C8 are added or withdrawn.

Specific Populations

In patients with mild or moderate hepatic insufficiency, decrease the initial dose of Remodulin to 0.625 ng/kg/min of ideal body weight, and monitor closely. Remodulin has not been studied in patients with severe hepatic insufficiency.

Safety and effectiveness of Remodulin in pediatric patients have not been established.

It is unknown if geriatric patients respond differently than younger patients. Caution should be used when selecting a dose for geriatric patients.

There are no adequate and well-controlled studies with Remodulin in pregnant women. It is not known whether treprostinil is excreted in human milk or if it affects the breastfed infant or milk production.

Please see accompanying Full Prescribing Information for Remodulin.

For additional information, visit www.RemodulinPro.com or call Customer Service at 1-877-UNITHER (1-877-864-8437).

About TYVASO® (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution and TYVASO DPI® (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder

INDICATION

TYVASO (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution and TYVASO DPI (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder are prostacyclin mimetics indicated for the treatment of:

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH; WHO Group 1) to improve exercise ability. Studies with TYVASO establishing effectiveness predominately included patients with NYHA Functional Class III symptoms and etiologies of idiopathic or heritable PAH (56%) or PAH associated with connective tissue diseases (33%).



The effects diminish over the minimum recommended dosing interval of 4 hours; treatment timing can be adjusted for planned activities.



While there are long-term data on use of treprostinil by other routes of administration, nearly all clinical experience with inhaled treprostinil has been on a background of an endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) and/or a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE-5) inhibitor. The controlled clinical experience with TYVASO was limited to 12 weeks in duration.

The effects diminish over the minimum recommended dosing interval of 4 hours; treatment timing can be adjusted for planned activities. While there are long-term data on use of treprostinil by other routes of administration, nearly all clinical experience with inhaled treprostinil has been on a background of an endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) and/or a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE-5) inhibitor. The controlled clinical experience with TYVASO was limited to 12 weeks in duration. Pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD; WHO Group 3) to improve exercise ability. The study with TYVASO establishing effectiveness predominately included patients with etiologies of idiopathic interstitial pneumonia (IIP) (45%) inclusive of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), combined pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema (CPFE) (25%), and WHO Group 3 connective tissue disease (22%).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

TYVASO and TYVASO DPI are pulmonary and systemic vasodilators. In patients with low systemic arterial pressure, either product may produce symptomatic hypotension.

Both products inhibit platelet aggregation and increase the risk of bleeding.

Co-administration of a cytochrome P450 (CYP) 2C8 enzyme inhibitor (e.g., gemfibrozil) may increase exposure (both C max and AUC) to treprostinil. Co-administration of a CYP2C8 enzyme inducer (e.g., rifampin) may decrease exposure to treprostinil. Increased exposure is likely to increase adverse events associated with treprostinil administration, whereas decreased exposure is likely to reduce clinical effectiveness.

and AUC) to treprostinil. Co-administration of a CYP2C8 enzyme inducer (e.g., rifampin) may decrease exposure to treprostinil. Increased exposure is likely to increase adverse events associated with treprostinil administration, whereas decreased exposure is likely to reduce clinical effectiveness. Like other inhaled prostaglandins, TYVASO and TYVASO DPI may cause acute bronchospasm. Patients with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or other bronchial hyperreactivity, are at increased risk for bronchospasm. Ensure that such patients are treated optimally for reactive airway disease prior to and during treatment with TYVASO and TYVASO DPI.

DRUG INTERACTIONS/SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

The concomitant use of either product with diuretics, antihypertensives, or other vasodilators may increase the risk of symptomatic hypotension.

Human pharmacokinetic studies with an oral formulation of treprostinil (treprostinil diolamine) indicated that co-administration of the cytochrome P450 (CYP) 2C8 enzyme inhibitor, gemfibrozil, increases exposure (both C max and AUC) to treprostinil. Co-administration of the CYP2C8 enzyme inducer, rifampin, decreases exposure to treprostinil. It is unclear if the safety and efficacy of treprostinil by the inhalation route are altered by inhibitors or inducers of CYP2C8.

and AUC) to treprostinil. Co-administration of the CYP2C8 enzyme inducer, rifampin, decreases exposure to treprostinil. It is unclear if the safety and efficacy of treprostinil by the inhalation route are altered by inhibitors or inducers of CYP2C8. Limited case reports of treprostinil use in pregnant women are insufficient to inform a drug-associated risk of adverse developmental outcomes. However, pulmonary arterial hypertension is associated with an increased risk of maternal and fetal mortality. There are no data on the presence of treprostinil in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production.

Safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients have not been established.

Across clinical studies used to establish the effectiveness of TYVASO in patients with PAH and PH‑ILD, 268 (47.8%) patients aged 65 years and over were enrolled. The treatment effects and safety profile observed in geriatric patients were similar to younger patients. In general, dose selection for an elderly patient should be cautious, reflecting the greater frequency of hepatic, renal, or cardiac dysfunction, and of concomitant diseases or other drug therapy.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (WHO Group 1)

In a 12-week, placebo-controlled study (TRIUMPH I) of 235 patients with PAH (WHO Group 1 and nearly all NYHA Functional Class III), the most common adverse reactions seen with TYVASO in ≥4% of PAH patients and more than 3% greater than placebo were cough (54% vs 29%), headache (41% vs 23%), throat irritation/pharyngolaryngeal pain (25% vs 14%), nausea (19% vs 11%), flushing (15% vs <1%), and syncope (6% vs <1%). In addition, adverse reactions occurring in ≥4% of patients were dizziness and diarrhea.



In a 3-week, open-label, single-sequence, safety and tolerability study (BREEZE) conducted in 51 patients on stable doses of TYVASO who switched to a corresponding dose of TYVASO DPI, the most commonly reported adverse events seen with TYVASO DPI in ≥4% of PAH patients during the 3-week treatment phase included cough (35.3%), headache (15.7%), dyspnea (7.8%), and nausea (5.9%).

In a 12-week, placebo-controlled study (TRIUMPH I) of 235 patients with PAH (WHO Group 1 and nearly all NYHA Functional Class III), the most common adverse reactions seen with TYVASO in ≥4% of PAH patients and more than 3% greater than placebo were cough (54% vs 29%), headache (41% vs 23%), throat irritation/pharyngolaryngeal pain (25% vs 14%), nausea (19% vs 11%), flushing (15% vs <1%), and syncope (6% vs <1%). In addition, adverse reactions occurring in ≥4% of patients were dizziness and diarrhea. In a 3-week, open-label, single-sequence, safety and tolerability study (BREEZE) conducted in 51 patients on stable doses of TYVASO who switched to a corresponding dose of TYVASO DPI, the most commonly reported adverse events seen with TYVASO DPI in ≥4% of PAH patients during the 3-week treatment phase included cough (35.3%), headache (15.7%), dyspnea (7.8%), and nausea (5.9%). Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with ILD (WHO Group 3)

In a 16-week, placebo-controlled study (INCREASE) of 326 patients with PH-ILD (WHO Group 3), adverse reactions with TYVASO were similar to the experience in studies of PAH.



Please see Full Prescribing Information for TYVASO or TYVASO DPI, Instructions for Use manuals for TD-100 and TD-300 TYVASO® Inhalation System and TYVASO DPI™ Inhalation Powder, and additional information at www.TYVASOHCP.com or call 1‑877‑UNITHER (1-877-864-8437).

United Therapeutics: Enabling Inspiration

At United Therapeutics, our vision and mission are one. We use our enthusiasm, creativity, and persistence to innovate for the unmet medical needs of our patients and to benefit our other stakeholders. We are bold and unconventional. We have fun, we do good. We are the first publicly-traded biotech or pharmaceutical company to take the form of a public benefit corporation (PBC). Our public benefit purpose is to provide a brighter future for patients through (a) the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies; and (b) technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

You can learn more about what it means to be a PBC here: unither.com/PBC.

