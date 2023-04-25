Sprouts Farmers Market Partners with Ancient Nutrition on Climate-Friendly Regenerative Farming Approach

2 hours ago
Farming program is designed to reduce greenhouse gasses, divert food waste, and sequester carbon dioxide

PHOENIX, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, is proud to partner with Ancient Nutrition’s R.A.N.C.H. Project. The R.A.N.C.H. (Regenerative - Agriculture - Nutrition - Climate - Health) Project operates Regenerative Organic Certified® farms in Tennessee and Missouri that use a holistic approach to grazing and livestock management. The goal is to rebuild top soil, increase carbon capture, and grow food in the most sustainable way possible.

As a specialty retailer providing fresh produce and natural and organic products to promote the well-being of our customers, sustainability is in Sprouts’ DNA. Sprouts is contributing food waste diverted from its stores for composting as well as feeding more than 3,000 cows, water buffalo, chickens and ducks on Ancient Nutrition’s farms. Through this partnership, Sprouts and Ancient Nutrition are not only contributing to a circular economy, but are also working to regenerate the quality and nutrient value of depleted topsoil. As of May 2022, Sprouts has diverted over 362,000 pounds of food waste to Ancient Nutrition farms.

”We’re excited to partner with Ancient Nutrition as we recognize the possibilities of regenerative organic farming and the variety of sustainable benefits it will bring to our planet,” said Nick Konat, president and chief operating officer of Sprouts. “Together, we can further the movement in regenerative agriculture, working diligently to create a lasting impact on our future, both environmentally and economically.”

“We believe at Ancient Nutrition, in partnership with Sprouts, we can heal the planet, feed the world and transform health – one bite, one capsule and one millimeter of topsoil at a time,” said Ancient Nutrition Founder and CEO, Jordan Rubin. “We’re proud to be leading change within the regenerative organic agriculture farming world and look forward to all the exciting transformations to come.”

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.
True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

ABOUT ANCIENT NUTRITION
At Ancient Nutrition, our mission is to transform the health of every individual on the planet with history’s most powerful superfoods.

Our belief in superfoods goes beyond supplements. We have a responsibility to care for the environment. That's why we dedicate 1% of all revenue to the R.A.N.C.H Project, our commitment to Regenerative Agriculture, Nutrition and Climate Health. We are partners with Rodale Institute to further our efforts to heal the planet, and we’re certified CarbonNeutral®. For more information and to shop online, visit ancientnutrition.com.

