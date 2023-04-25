Redaptive Partners With Cintas to Reduce Energy Consumption at Cintas Facilities

2 hours ago
Energy-as-a-Service leader Redaptive today announced it is working with Cintas+Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) on a multi-year project to help Cintas reduce energy consumption company-wide as part of its initiative to achieve Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Cintas provides uniforms and apparel in addition to industrial laundry and cleaning services to more than one million businesses of all kinds throughout North America.

“We’re proud partners of Cintas and are excited to help in the company’s transition to net zero emissions,” said Redaptive CEO Arvin Vohra. “An initiative of this magnitude shows our unique capability to impact organizations with large real estate portfolios and significantly reduce their energy consumption and energy costs.”

Phase 1: Lighting

The initial phase of the project centered on Redaptive’s LED lighting installations at more than 100 of Cintas' oldest, largest and most energy-intensive facilities across the United States and Canada thus far. To date more than 42,000 incandescent and fluorescent lighting fixtures have been replaced with efficient LED lighting. The energy savings created by the LED lighting represents an annual reduction of more than 7,050 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

“With Redaptive, we’ve already installed LED lighting in over 6 million square feet of space in our facilities, which is poised to reduce our annual energy use by almost 18.7 million kilowatt hours going forward,” said+Christy+Nageleisen%2C+Cintas+Vice+President+of+ESG+and+Chief+Compliance+Officer.

Phase 2: Solar

In addition to LED lighting, Redaptive is working with Cintas on a pilot project to explore the benefits of solar technology. Working with both Redaptive and the state of New Jersey, Cintas has begun installation of its first solar-powered system at the company’s rental location in Piscataway, N.J. The project is expected to be fully installed and operational in the late spring of 2023. Once online and connected to the energy grid, the first solar panel system installation will allow Cintas to evaluate its year-round performance and compare the costs with traditional utility-based energy sources.

“The expansion of our program with Cintas to include solar installations alongside LED retrofit projects is a big step forward on Cintas’ path to a sustainable energy future,” said Vohra.

View our video on how Cintas+uses+LED+lighting+conversions+to+reduce+energy+requirements and the most recent results from the Cintas project in this case+study.

About Redaptive

Redaptive is a leading Energy-as-a-Service provider that funds and installs energy-saving and energy-generating equipment. Redaptive’s programs help many of the world’s most sophisticated organizations reduce energy waste, optimize cost, lower carbon emissions, and meet their sustainability goals across their entire real estate portfolios. With Redaptive, customers can overcome capital and resource barriers to achieve energy-saving benefits quickly, all with continuous data powered by Redaptive’s proprietary metering technology. Redaptive was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit: Redaptive.com.

