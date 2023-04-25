AECOM ( NYSE:ACM, Financial), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, intends to issue its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results after the U.S. market closes on May 8, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors on May 9, 2023 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will present the Company's financial results, strategic accomplishments, and market and business trends.

The live webcast and a replay will be available online at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.aecom.com. The press release and presentation slides will be available on the Company’s website the day of the call and will contain additional financial information.

The conference call can be accessed directly by dialing 833-470-1428 (U.S.) or 929-526-1599 (international) and entering passcode 470783.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005227/en/