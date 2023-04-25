LanzaTech Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. ( LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), the leading Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) company, today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 15, 2023. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 A.M. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis at https://ir.lanzatech.com/news-events/events-presentations. Please access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic callers: 1-877-407-0789

International callers: 1-201-689-8562

Conference ID: 13737998

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing:

Domestic callers: 1-844-512-2921

International callers: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13737998

The replay will be available until Monday, May 29, 2023. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on LanzaTech’s website at https://ir.lanzatech.com/ for twelve months following the call.

About LanzaTech Global Inc.
Headquartered in Skokie, IL, LanzaTech Global, Inc. ( LNZA) captures waste carbon and transforms it into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products. Using a variety of waste feedstocks, LanzaTech’s technology platform is contributing to a future where consumers are not dependent on virgin fossil feedstocks for everything in their daily lives. LanzaTech’s goal is to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, enabling a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted, skies and oceans are kept clean, and pollution becomes a thing of the past. For more information about LanzaTech visit https://lanzatech.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact - LanzaTech
Kit McDonnell
Director of Communications
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact - LanzaTech
Omar El-Sharkawy
VP, Corporate Development
[email protected]

