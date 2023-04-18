Callaway Golf Announces New Big Bertha and Big Bertha REVA Equipment

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 18, 2023

Big Bertha is the Company's easiest to hit lineup, and the Big Bertha REVA Family is specifically developed for women who want to hit their best shots.

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callaway Golf, one of the golf industry's leaders in equipment design, performance, and innovation, officially announced two new product lineups: Big Bertha, an innovative super game-improvement family, and Big Bertha REVA, a new family that's precisely engineered for women of all skill levels.

Big Bertha
The Company's easiest to hit clubs are available in drivers, fairway woods, irons, and hybrids for golfers who want to make every shot their best shot. The driver is designed with an ultra-low, forward CG for players who want to reduce their slice for straight distance and an easy launch. Fairway woods are built with extremely forgiving Big Bertha shaping, easy launch, fast ball speeds, and more accuracy so that your ball flies straight.

Hybrids feature confidence-inspiring shaping and launch extremely high from precisely positioned tungsten weighting. They're developed with an enhanced offset to limit your slice, so shots fly far and incredibly straight. The irons use cutting edge A.I. technology and premium performance materials such as Precision Tungsten Weighting to deliver easy distance and powerful shots, even on off-center hits.

Big Bertha REVA
More women are playing golf than ever before, and the Company has worked extensively with data and individual player feedback to create a best-in-class lineup that's ideally suited for every level of player. The Big Bertha REVA Family is for golfers who want to swing the game in their favor with more confidence, more distance, and more accuracy on the course. These clubs are available in drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, and irons.

Drivers are built for maximum forgiveness and distance in an easy to launch package. From the generous profile at address to the high-strength XL face, these drivers are built for confidence, distance, and more fairways. The fairway woods feature an easy to launch shape, more loft, and a shallow face. They're paired with slightly shorter shaft lengths and powerful distance technologies for the confidence to go straight at every green.

Hybrids are extremely easy to hit from an inviting Big Bertha REVA shape and launch extremely high from precisely positioned tungsten weightings. Added loft makes these hybrids easy to launch, with models available all the way up to a 9-hybrid. The irons incorporate bespoke lofts, swingweights, shafts, and even tungsten. They're designed to help female golfers launch it higher and easier with outstanding forgiveness and powerful distance.

Pricing and Availability
The Big Bertha Family is available for pre-sale on April 21st, and available at retailers nationwide on May 26th. Prices are as follows: Drivers - $499.99, Fairway Woods - $299.99 each, Hybrids - $259.99 each, Irons - $999.99/standard 6-Piece Steel Set, $1099.99/6-Piece Graphite Set.

The Big Bertha REVA Family is available for pre-sale on April 21st, and available at retailers nationwide on April 28th. Prices are as follows: Drivers - $499.99, Fairway Woods - $299.99 each, Hybrids - $259.99 each, Irons - $999.99/standard 6-Piece Steel Set, $1099.99/6-Piece Graphite Set.

For more information on these new products, visit www.callawaygolf.com.

About Callaway Golf
Callaway Golf, a Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, is the leading manufacturer of premium golf clubs, balls, performance gear and accessories worldwide. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway pushes the limits of performance and creates demonstrably superior products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. For more information, please visit www.callawaygolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

