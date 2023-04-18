LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS RELEASE DATE

MONTREAL, April 18, 2023

MONTREAL, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 results on May 9, 2023, before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held on the same day, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (226) 828-7575 or (833) 950-0062 (toll free) using the Access Code 973203. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.thelionelectric.com under the "Events and Presentation" page of the "Investors" section. An archive of the event will be available shortly after the conference call.

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

