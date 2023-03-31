BNY Mellon Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) has reported financial results for the first quarter 2023. The company's earnings release along with the quarterly financial highlights and other earnings-related documents are available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations. Management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET today. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Access
Investors and analysts wishing to access the conference call and audio webcast may do so by dialing +1 800-390-5696 (U.S.) or +1 720-452-9082 (International), and using the passcode: 200200, or by logging onto www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Replays
An archived version of the first quarter conference call and audio webcast will be available beginning on April 18, 2023, at approximately 2 p.m. ET through May 18, 2023, at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

About BNY Mellon
Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had $46.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media
Garrett Marquis
+1 949 683 1503
[email protected]

Analysts
Marius Merz
+1 212 298 1480
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY72420&sd=2023-04-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-reports-first-quarter-2023-results-301800173.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon

