BEIJING, April 18, 2023

BEIJING, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 18, 2023.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. The Company provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership and in-app virtual items to its users as well as multi-cloud management platform to companies globally. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Investor Relations Contact

Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779
Email: [email protected]

