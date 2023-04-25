As the world prepares to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, CPI+Card+Group+Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, is pleased to announce that through the end of 2022, it has sold over 90 million of its eco-focused payment cards.

The success of CPI’s suite of cards using upcycled plastic and recovered ocean-bound plastic demonstrates the continued momentum and demand among financial institutions and fintechs like Payactiv to adopt more eco-focused payment card products for customers and support organizational sustainability goals. In 2019, CPI signed one of the largest U.S.-based financial institutions to debut+Second+Wave%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+cards, which feature a core made with recovered ocean-bound plastic and, in March 2022 CPI announced having crossed+the+50-million+mark for all eco-focused payment cards sold.

“Reaching the 90 million milestone for CPI’s card portfolio is a testament to the growing engagement among eco-conscious consumers to help protect the planet in choices both big and small. The financial services industry, along with the business community at large, is evolving in response,” said John Lowe, EVP, End-to-End Payment Solutions, CPI Card Group. “We are thrilled to serve as a payments leader and guide to financial institutions and fintechs as they align with their own sustainability goals and look forward to many more milestones to come.”

CPI works with some of the largest names in the financial services industry, including banks, fintechs and credit unions of all sizes. Customers like Payactiv share a commitment to sustainability, and view eco-focused cards as a way to help them deliver on that commitment.

“CPI’s eco-focus card options allow us to offer a more environmentally friendly product while helping businesses empower their employees to reach their financial wellness goals,” said Ijaz Anwar, Co-founder and COO, Payactiv. “As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp., we are on a mission to create an impact - both for our clients and the communities we serve. We are especially thrilled to contribute to CPIs efforts to reach this important milestone. Reducing our impact on the environment is critical and we are proud to offer eco-focused payment cards to our users.”

Since 2020, CPI has also been a proud member of the Greener Payment Partnership (GPP) formed by Mastercard and other major card manufacturers with a goal to reduce first-use PVC plastic in card manufacturing. Mastercard recently announced its decision to remove first-use PVC plastics from payment cards on its network by 2028. CPI also reports results from an independent survey conducted in the fall of 2022 indicating a strong customer interest in cards with recycled content. When asked if they would switch to a recovered ocean plastic card, 79% of respondents would switch if it were offered by their current issuer. More notably, over half (51%) would+switch+to+a+different+issuer if they were to offer a recovered ocean plastic card with the same features and benefits.

About Payactiv

Payactiv, an award-winning certified B-Corp, is the leading provider of Earned Wage Access, offering a suite of financial wellness services designed to empower people to participate in the economy they helped create. Our platform and digital wallet serve 2,000+ businesses and level the playing field for millions of workers who struggle with cashflow between paychecks.

Payactiv is also the winner of the “Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution” at the 2022 HR Tech Awards, a Silver Stevie® Award for our “All-in-One Digital Wallet and Livelihood Platform”, and “Best Wellness Program” award at the California Excellence HR Awards.

About CPI Card Group®

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities—located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day.

