CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced the launch of new enhanced network services to its software-defined networking platform, the Open+Cloud+Exchange® (OCX). The new services automate additional provisioning functionality within Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and direct cloud-to-cloud communication capabilities on CoreSite’s fully managed virtual routers. CoreSite is also a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

Working together with CoreSite’s high-performance switching platform, the OCX enables secure, low latency connectivity among the company’s data centers, cloud providers and digital ecosystem needed to reach new markets, rapidly scale on-demand, reduce total cost of operation (TCO) and accelerate IT modernization.

The new Layer 3 connection to OCI, available through the OCX, provides 1 Gbps bandwidth for customers, with 10 Gbps to follow in future releases. By launching these additional direct-to-cloud capabilities on the OCX platform, CoreSite customers now have more options to deploy multicloud and hybrid cloud architectures by connecting other cloud deployments to OCI.

“Since introducing the Open Cloud Exchange® over a decade ago, CoreSite has continually invested in building out the platform to support modern use cases in the age of digitization,” said Matt Senderhauf, VP of Interconnection Strategy at CoreSite. “The OCX makes it easy for customers to deploy a high-performance hybrid architecture and meet their ever-changing, critical IT infrastructure requirements.”

CoreSite customers can now access Oracle Cloud Regions in Chicago, Ashburn and Phoenix from all CoreSite data centers to unlock innovation and drive business growth. In addition, CoreSite%26rsquo%3Bs+Chicago+campus serves as a key interconnection point for the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region with FastConnect.

OCI FastConnect enables enterprise cloud connectivity to OCI from trusted enterprise data centers. Connecting directly to OCI through FastConnect enables a fast, private connection to the industry’s broadest and most integrated cloud platform, with a complete range of services across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). The new network services provide enhanced automation for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to the OCX ecosystem, in addition to the capabilities currently available.

