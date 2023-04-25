CALGARY, Alberta, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Traction”) (CSE: TRAC) ( TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce that Ken Wheatley P.Geo., M.Sc. has been appointed as Chair of the Company’s Technical Committee.



Mr. Wheatley is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists in Saskatchewan. With over 40 years of uranium exploration experience in Canada, Mr. Wheatley started uranium exploration in the 1980’s with Amok Ltd. and Uranerz Exploration and Mining Ltd. where he discovered the BV and the P-Patch uranium occurrences at Key Lake before joining Areva Resources Canada Inc. (now Orano) where he led the exploration team in discovery and delineation of the Midwest A deposit. Most recently Mr. Wheatley was the Vice President of Exploration for Forum Energy Metals Corp, including the Key Lake Road projects and he discovered the Opie, Barney and Otis West uranium showings at Northwest Athabasca.

Mr. Wheatley has a record of mineral discoveries, including eight uranium deposits, four of which became producing mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Mr. Wheatley graduated with an H.B.Sc. from Laurentian University in 1980, and a M.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan in 1985.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to have Ken on board as the Chair of our Technical committee which includes Dr. Boen Tan and Dr. Yuanming Pan. Combined, our team boasts over 100 years of combined Athabasca Basin uranium exploration experience coupled with an impressive track record of previous discoveries. Both Ken and Boen have made uranium discoveries in the Key Lake area where our Key Lake South Project sits, their knowledge of the area is extensive. Ken has been leading exploration programs in senior leadership positions for over 30 years. As an experienced presenter and author of several papers, his knowledge of uranium exploration and the Athabasca Basin is exceptional, and I am grateful to have him on our committee and leading the team.”

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) ( TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

