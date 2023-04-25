Verastem Oncology, (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the Stifel 2023 Virtual Targeted Oncology Days on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be made available on the same website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005208/en/