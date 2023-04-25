POSaBIT to Host Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call

46 minutes ago
POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (the “Company” or “POSaBIT”), a leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, will host a conference call and live webcast on April 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Conference Call Information
Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 888-506-0062 International: 973-528-0011 Access Code: 681160
Webcast URL: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2708%2F48212

Conference Call Replay Information:
Toll Free: 877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 48212
Webcast Replay URL: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2708%2F48212

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategy, product development, timing of product development, events and courses of action. Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “objective,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “is designed to” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or the negative thereof or similar variations, including the Company’s ability to continue to execute on its commercial agreements with MJ Freeway merchants and the expected synergies related to the Company’s recently announced acquisition of Hypur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage our operating expenses, which may adversely affect our financial condition; our ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; and our relationships with our customers, distributors and business partners.

Neither we nor any of our representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither we nor any of our representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise resulting from the use of the information in this news release or for omissions from the information in this news release.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and are the leading cashless payment provider for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.posabit.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

