Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK, Financial), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that it will host a conference call to review its second quarter fiscal 2023 results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Aramark+Investor+Relations+website.

Those parties interested in participation via dial-in may register here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a number containing a personalized PIN to access the call.

A replay of the call and related earnings materials will be available through the Archives section of the website.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

