PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer’s 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference (Virtual)
    Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Gabelli 9th Annual Waste & Recycling Symposium (New York)
    Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference (Boston)
    Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference (Boston)
    Wednesday, June 7, 2023

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global, market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail industry. Based at Two Logan Square, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

