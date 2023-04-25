BOTHELL, Wash., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( COCP) (Cocrystal or the Company) announces the acceptance of an oral presentation containing new data from the Company’s CC-42344 Phase 1 influenza A study at the 7th Annual International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases’ (ISIRV) Antiviral Group Conference. Sam Lee, Ph.D., President and co-CEO, will present “First-in-Human Study of CC-42344, a Novel Broad-Spectrum Influenza A Polymerase PB2 Inhibitor” on May 4, 2023 at 11:05 a.m. Pacific time. The conference theme is “Advancing Respiratory Virus Therapeutics: Lessons Learned from COVID-19” and the event is being held May 3-5 in Seattle.



“We are excited to share additional data from our Phase 1 study with CC-42344 in influenza A and to outline next steps for our compound at this well-respected conference,” said Dr. Lee. “We plan to file a regulatory submission for a Phase 2a influenza A human challenge study that we expect to initiate in the second half of 2023.”

Cocrystal intends to issue a press release summarizing the new data presented at the conference and to post the conference slides to the Company’s website following Dr. Lee’s presentation.

About CC-42344

CC-42344 is a novel PB2 inhibitor discovered using Cocrystal’s proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform technology. CC-42344 targets the influenza polymerase complex, an essential enzyme required for the viral replication. In vitro testing showed CC-42344’s potent antiviral activity against influenza A strains, including pandemic and seasonal strains, as well as against strains resistant to Tamiflu® and Xofluza®.

About ISIRV

The International Society for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV) is an independent and international scientific professional society promoting the prevention, detection, treatment and control of influenza and other respiratory virus diseases. ISIRV was founded in 2005 as the first scientific society with a fully worldwide remit focused on influenza and respiratory virus disease. As a global scientific society, ISIRV fulfils this mission through promoting the exchange and dissemination of information, facilitating the interaction of scientists and of public health specialists and the promotion of international collaborative efforts against these diseases. More information is available here.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s plans and anticipated timelines to begin its Phase 2a human challenge study with its oral PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 in the second half of 2023. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties arising from inflation, interest rate increases, the current banking crisis and the Ukraine war on our Company, our collaboration partners, and on the U.S. and U.K. and global economies, including manufacturing and research delays arising from raw materials and labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and other business interruptions including any adverse impacts on our ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies as well as similar problems with our vendors and our current Contract Research Organization (CRO) and any future CROs and Contract Manufacturing Organizations, the results of the studies for CC-42344 , the ability of our CROs to recruit volunteers for, and to proceed with, clinical studies, our and our collaboration partners’ technology and software performing as expected, financial difficulties experienced by certain partners, the results of future preclinical and clinical trials, the impact of COVID-19 (including long-term and pervasive effects of the virus), general risks arising from clinical trials, receipt of regulatory approvals, regulatory changes, and the potential development of effective treatments by competitors. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

