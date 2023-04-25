Asia Broadband Initiates Legal Action Against Market Makers For Price Manipulation

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has initiated legal action against certain market makers for AABB shares on OTC Markets. The Company’s attorneys have delivered demand letters to market makers ordering them to cease and desist the practices of naked short selling and the other associated illegal and rule violation activities intended to manipulate the price of AABB stock. These demands are the first step in the legal process and the Company is prepared to file an immediate lawsuit for failure to comply to the cease and desist order. Furthemore, AABB is in the process of gathering historical trade data, such as short sale failures to borrow and deliver, to support its legal actions going forward.

This legal initiative by the Company has progressed significantly in recent months due to the many shareholder and public complaints received expressing that AABB’s share price has been subjected to long-term repression by false and deceptive trading practices on a daily and continuous basis. Similarly, other OTC Market issuers have already publicly exposed and legally challenged the pervasive and chronic market maker manipulation practices.

https://www.cohenmilstein.com/update/northwest-biotherapeutics-files-lawsuit-against-major-market-makers-market-manipulation

In regard to other legal matters, the Company is also pursuing defamation legal action against several parties for numerous false and malicious internet posts on various public platforms and websites. AABB management is determined to pursue and hold accountable the parties responsible for the misinformation and defamatory assaults and has hired private investigation services to reveal and confirm identities. Several years ago, the Company experienced similar defamation attacks on public platforms, which were resolved and the platform posts were permanently removed prior to legal action.

“We are excited to have now taken the first legal step to stop the price manipulation. It is management’s obligation to shareholders to do everything in our power to protect their investments in our Company’s shares. AABB’s price is not reflecting the true value attributed to the Company’s successes in recent years due to deceitful and profiteering market manipulation,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at:
General Email:[email protected]
Exchange Support:https://aabbexchange.com/faq/
Token Support:https://aabbgoldtoken.com/faq/aabb-wallet/
www.AABBGoldToken.com/support/
Company Websites:www.asiabroadbandinc.com
www.AABBExchange.com
www.AABBGoldToken.com
www.PayAABB.com
www.goldenbaboons.com
Phone:702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

ti?nf=ODgwOTkzOCM1NTMyMDI5IzIxOTYwNDk=
Asia-Broadband-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.