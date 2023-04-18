AAON Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

50 minutes ago
PR Newswire

TULSA, Okla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results. The results will be released immediately after the market closes on that same day.

The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The dial-in is 1-877-550-1858 for domestic callers or 1-848-488-9160 for international callers, both accessible with the conference ID 1754341. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at AAON First Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.aaon.com/Investors.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com.

Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AAON

