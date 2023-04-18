Hyundai Mobis develops the world's first rollable vehicle display

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2023

  • Can be unfurled up to over 30 inches, featuring four driving modes with different screen sizes in QHD resolution.
  • The lightweight structure gives the display a major competitive advantage, which enables it to be displayed anywhere, with it expected to revolutionize automotive interior design.
  • Secured reliability and durability, attracting global customers and extensively widen the technology gap with the competition.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) has succeeded in developing the world's first rollable display for automotive applications. Users can adjust the display size depending on situation purpose. The display takes up a minimal amount of space, which, in turn, is expected to significantly improve the automotive interior design.

The rollable display features a screen that rolls up and down when displaying driving information including the navigator. The screen disappears when the engine is turned off; driving users can roll the screen up just one-third of display with only the minimum driving information required. The display is scaled up to two-thirds when using navigation; it can be switched to full-screen mode with the 16:9 aspect ratio to watch videos while the vehicle is parked or when charging an EV.

Hyundai Mobis plans to introduce the rollable display, which was partly introduced in the smartphone and the TV market, into automotive market and win orders from overseas. The primary target audiences are North American and European luxury brands. The technology has proven to be reliable and durable, attracting the interest of many customers worldwide.

The rollable display will be placed where the navigation system is currently installed. The display takes up a minimal amount of space, and as a result, is expected to revolutionize automotive interior design. In purpose built vehicles (PBVs) for leisure activities and families, the display can be installed on the ceiling between the front and the back seats and let it roll down or alternatively, it can be installed sideways next to the seats.

Hyundai Mobis' rollable display comes in either QHD resolution or higher. The company explains that it can make super-sized displays of 30 inches or more. The biggest feature of the rollable display is its lightweight structure with minimal volume. It only requires 12 cm (approx. 4.7 inch) of depth for the rollable display to be installed near the driver's seat.

In today's in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) market, display technology for in-car entertainment is rising as the new growth driver. The existing LCDs are fast replaced by super-sized plastic OLEDs of 20 inches and larger.

With this in mind, Hyundai Mobis has delved into the development of rollable display for the past two years. So far, the company has developed the instrument panel (cluster), 360° Surround View Monitor (SVM) system, head-up display (HUD), focusing on the internalized infotainment capability. This has led to the milestone achievement of developing the world's first new technology.

Han Young-hoon, Vice President, Head of Electronics Convenience and Control (EC), Hyundai Mobis, said, "We are looking forward to becoming a game changer in the automotive display market with our differentiated technology. We will pioneer the global market by driving the trend of new infotainment technologies.

Hyundai Mobis is captivating audiences in the international market with breakthrough innovations in the IVI sector. Namely, Quick Menu Selection, which the company developed last year, enables users to select menus with gestures without touching the screen. The swivel display Hyundai Mobis released last year is also the world's first display in which there is a moveable super-sized curved screen.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact
Jihyun Han: [email protected]
Choon Kee Hwang : [email protected]

hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN73103&sd=2023-04-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-develops-the-worlds-first-rollable-vehicle-display-301799822.html

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN73103&Transmission_Id=202304180800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN73103&DateId=20230418
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.