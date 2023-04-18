SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS DATE

LISLE, Ill., April 18, 2023

LISLE, Ill., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, before trading opens on the New York Stock Exchange.

SXC will host its quarterly earnings call at 11:00 am ET on May 4, 2023. The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors and analysts may participate in this call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 in the U.S. or 1-404-975-4839 if outside the U.S., access code 319343.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.

