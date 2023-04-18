KORE Supports Syngenta Agriculture Biodiversity Initiative

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 18, 2023

Completeness of solution and ease of deployment helps fuel "IoT for Good" project growth

ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, announced today its role in providing scalable, global IoT Connectivity to Syngenta to power a large-scale biodiversity project.

KORE_Logo.jpg

Climate change and overuse of the planet's resources have taken a toll on biodiversity, with an estimated two-thirds decline in the global wildlife population over the last 50 years, according to reports published by the World Economic Forum.

Agriculture is dependent on a healthy, natural ecosystem supported by biodiversity. Without robust biodiversity, disease can flourish, harming crops and livestock, and soil quality can also be adversely impacted.

"The data that is available through IoT solutions is incredible, and this in turn enables better analytics and incredible insights," KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl said. "Syngenta is making massive strides in tackling a major crisis in agriculture and KORE is grateful we can provide our resilient, global IoT connectivity to reliably connect these solutions in a lasting, scalable manner."

Syngenta's mission is to digitally connect farmlands across the globe to provide farmers with comprehensive analytics through its Biodiversity Sensor Project, which is intended to determine how agricultural practices and products can be used to protect biodiversity and, in turn, learn how biodiversity can be enhanced to protect crops.

"Our work helps farmers face the challenges of today's changing world. Farmers must adapt to the effects of climate change, improve soil and enhance biodiversity, and respond to society's views on food and agricultural technology," said Kiran Joseph, Digital Product Manager of Sustainability for Syngenta.

Part of that is implementing the biodiversity sensors in farmland across the globe. According to Joseph, Syngenta has already surpassed 200 hectares of digitally connected land last year, and those devices are already sharing information on the farmlands, the farming practices and the crops that they have.

The goal is to reach 1 billion hectares over the next two to three years, and KORE has been a vital part of this initiative, providing global SIM cards through multiple connectivity carriers and also helping build a complete strategy through a unified, affordable approach to a complex global IoT connectivity solution.

Join KORE and Syngenta in a webinar discussing the value of IoT in agriculture and farming solutions. Join "Promoting Sustainable Agriculture Through IoT" on April 25 at 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

KORE Investors Contact:
Charley Brady
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1-678-392-2335

KORE Media Contact:
Alisa Moloney
Senior Director of Marketing
Email: [email protected]
+1-770-365-8382

favicon.png?sn=CL72530&sd=2023-04-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kore-supports-syngenta-agriculture-biodiversity-initiative-301799303.html

SOURCE KORE Wireless

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL72530&Transmission_Id=202304180800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL72530&DateId=20230418
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.