PR Newswire

The Company's New Online E-Commerce Storefront Is A Self-Service Portal Where Customers Can Place Orders 24/7 And Receive A Live Estimate

The $30 Billion Global Web-To-Print (W2P) Market Is Anticipated To Reach $40 Billion By 2028

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Print USA, Inc. (OTC: DPUI), is a commercial printing management company, that provides low priced printing services to businesses and individuals, offering online, demand, digital, and offset printing services. It markets brochures/flyers, business cards, calendars, door hangers, envelopes, foam and gator boards, PVC board signs, presentation folders, tradeshow booth displays, large format printing products, and modular and outdoor displays, today announced that after completing one full year of development is has now launched its Web-To-Print (W2P) self-service e-commerce portal; (store.discountprintusa.com). Web-To-Print is a service that provides solutions to offer printing products and services online through an e-commerce storefront.

Customers can now place their orders on our website, choosing from our catalog of printing products and then upload their artwork files or they can create the artwork using our online design tool app available within our website. Our new Web-To-Print site then provides live estimates, accepts payments, receive orders and produce print-ready artworks as part of the process. Customers can place orders anywhere anytime, thereby eliminating the need to physically going to a brick-and-mortar print store/facility. Customers can place orders via desktop or smartphones 24 hours a day.

The Company has recently announced that its 2 new divisions have been opening a substantial number of virtual offices across the nation. "Convention Printing of America" has opened 11 new local virtual offices in key us cities in last 5 months & plans is to open 39 more virtual U.S. offices in next 24 months and "Banner Printing of America" has opened 28 new local virtual offices in key U.S. cities in last 8 months & plan is to open 250 more virtual U.S. offices in next 48 months.

"Unlike our recent two new divisions, which we have built and will continue to enhance as we have described, THIS venture will also increase company revenues without having to fund the costs of opening and running hundreds of individual virtual offices. It should have a higher ratio of profits to expenses." said Ron Miller the president of Discount Print of America Inc. (DPUI).

He continued: "Industry reports project that the global Web-To-Print (W2P) market valued at USD 29.58 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2023-2028 to reach USD 39.99 billion by 2027.[1] We feel that with the proper advertising we can capture customers with our new WEB-TO-PRINT store from large and small cities nationwide. We feel we are well positioned to benefit from the market's growth over the next several years.

About Discount Print USA, Inc. (DPUI)

Discount Print USA, Inc. is a commercial printing management company that offers low priced printing services to a wide variety of businesses as well as individuals. The Company offers online, demand, digital, and offset printing services through a website geared towards major cities through a series of virtual offices. Discount Print USA, Inc. is a marketing company that provides printing services then outsources order completion and delivery direct to the customer. Additionally, being headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Discount Print USA, Inc. has developed divisions which specialize in both convention and banner and printing solutions.

We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

For additional information please visit main corporate site at www.discountprintusa.com and the new banner printing site www.bannerprintingofamerica.com and the new convention printing site www.conventionprintingofamerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

Nicholas Nguyen

[email protected]

1-877-529-9515

[1] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/web-to-print-market

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discount-print-usa-inc-otc-dpui-announces-entry-into-another-30-billion-market--web-to-print-w2p-301798151.html

SOURCE Discount Print USA, Inc.