Veeva Commercial Summit Connects Nearly 1,500 Life Sciences Leaders Across Sales, Medical, and Marketing

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 18, 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Janssen, Lilly, Merck, and other biopharma leaders to share strategies for advancing commercial excellence

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Janssen, and Merck will be keynote speakers at the 2023 Veeva Commercial Summit on May 2-3 in Boston. Speakers from leading and emerging biopharmas will share how advancements in digital engagement, content, data, and analytics elevate commercial strategy and execution.

Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

One of the largest industry events in North America for commercial and medical affairs professionals, Veeva Commercial Summit will host nearly 1,500 people across more than 90 sessions. Veeva CEO Peter Gassner will headline the opening keynote with a bold vision to connect sales, medical, and marketing for commercial excellence. Veeva experts will join the stage to showcase the company's plans for future software, data, and services innovations to help companies get the right treatments to patients more efficiently.

Other featured keynotes include:

  • Bristol Myers Squibb on the future of omnichannel and customer engagement.
  • Genentech on bridging marketing operations, IT, and medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) to create meaningful customer experiences.
  • Janssen on taking a modern approach to patient-level data that fuels high-impact commercial initiatives.
  • Lilly and Merck on advancing medical affairs as a strategic leader at the center of R&D and commercial.

"The industry is transforming engagement with healthcare professionals by creating greater synergies across sales, medical, and marketing," said Paul Shawah, executive vice president at Veeva. "We look forward to bringing the industry together to share effective strategies and insights that advance commercial excellence."

The event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and see the full agenda and program details at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information
To register for Veeva Commercial Summit, visit: veeva.com/Summit/Register Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com

Contact:

Alison Borris
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF73067&sd=2023-04-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-commercial-summit-connects-nearly-1-500-life-sciences-leaders-across-sales-medical-and-marketing-301799823.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF73067&Transmission_Id=202304180703PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF73067&DateId=20230418
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.