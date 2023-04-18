Natural Grocers® Promotes "Regenerative Renegades" Within New "Meet Your Farmer" Film Series

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 18, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Earth Month celebrations and educational efforts, Natural Grocers®, is promoting the short film "Regenerative Renegades" in stores and online, within the new "Meet Your Farmer" film series.

REGENERATIVE RENEGADES

"Regenerative Renegades" digs into the research and the collective consciousness behind a unique group of ranchers that make up the resilient, regenerative, renegade way at Thousand Hills, a trusted beef partner of Natural Grocers. The company will be promoting the film online and in stores with printed and digital educational collateral through the middle of May.

Meet a unique group of ranchers who are changing the way food is produced today, to ensure a livable, healthy tomorrow.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers states, "As the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic retailer, celebrating Earth Day is really celebrating everything our company stands for. We believe we can make the future bright by focusing on healing the planet, supporting the health of humans and the welfare of animals. Earth month is a chance to amplify this hopeful message. Our "Meet Your Farmer" film series acknowledges how the planet nourishes us and how we in turn, need to nourish it back. It also helps educate our customers about the importance of their food choices. We're kicking the series off by promoting one of our most popular films, "Regenerative Renegades." This film fits right in with Natural Grocers' Earth Day celebration, as we highlight environmentally conscious products and sustainable practices all month long."

THE "MEET YOUR FARMER" SERIES

Natural Grocers' "Meet Your Farmer" film series gives a voice to farmers and ranchers who are changing the way food is produced today, to ensure a livable, healthy tomorrow. Viewers will meet organic growers, grassroots farmers and regenerative ranchers with an unwavering dedication to the land, their animals, their communities, and the planet. Each film asks consumers to pause, to question the status quo of food production, all while evoking an uplifting, positive message of hope and transformation.

Customers and followers on social media can expect more films to be added to the series throughout 2023 and beyond.

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers' Founding Principle of Nutrition Education includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their food choices and environmental impact. Therefore, in addition to "Regenerative Renegades", and the "Meet Your Farmer" series, the company offers helpful books and articles to learn more.

To learn more or keep up with Natural Grocers' current promotions and events, visit www.naturalgrocers.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

  • Click here for a complimentary Regenerative Renegades press kit, including the trailer.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the recent addition of its newest store in McCall, ID, the Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

