Hillcrest successfully completes first bench test for global Tier One automotive supplier.

Ultimate goal is the delivery of an optimized Hillcrest SiC inverter followed by the potential commercialization of a 350-kW product in 2024.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies and control system solutions for electrical systems, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first milestone with a global Tier One automotive leader in mobility innovation.

Pursuant to the terms of the memorandum of understanding ("MOU"), announced on October 20, 2022, Hillcrest and the supplier are collaborating on the integration of an optimized version of Hillcrest's ZVS-enabled, 250-kilowatt (kW), 800-Volt (V) Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter into an electrical powertrain system.

Hillcrest successfully delivered, and the global Tier One supplier has accepted, the first demonstration test results, satisfying the first milestone of the MOU and a purchase order has been issued for the next two milestones.

This marks the first in a series of testing configurations with the supplier to occur during 2023. The next milestone is the integration of the Hillcrest SiC inverter with the customer's motor at the Hillcrest facility, followed by integration of the inverter and motor into a demonstration system at the customer's facility. Upon successful completion of these milestones, the MOU anticipates shifting to the integration of a 350kW Hillcrest inverter for potential commercialization.

"Completion of this milestone provides yet another validation of the capabilities of our proprietary ZVS technology," stated Hillcrest CTO, Ari Berger. "I'm extremely proud of the team and the results we've achieved and excited to move forward to the next phase of activities with the global Tier One supplier."

Berger continued, "As illustrated in the included scope picture, we've achieved an extremely smooth voltage transition with low dv/dt, no overshoot and no oscillation (ringing). These results suggest very low electromagnetic interference (EMI). Our ability to reduce EMI could result in an extension in the useful life of our inverter as well as the motor and reduce the associated cable shielding requirements, creating weight and cost savings and improvements in reliability."

The Hillcrest SiC traction inverter takes advantage of the Company's proprietary Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) technology platform, which has been demonstrated in lab tests and simulations to achieve substantial improvements in system-level efficiency, performance and reliability in electric systems, such as electric vehicles and stationary energy generation and storage systems. The Hillcrest SiC traction inverter is the first in a series of planned products being developed by the Company.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company developing high-value, high-performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HIA.F". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

