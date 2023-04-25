Xerox+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 25th, to discuss the company’s 2023 first-quarter results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

WHEN: 8 a.m. ET, Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 WHAT: Review of Xerox’s 2023 first-quarter results WHO: Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer, Xerox Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer, Xerox AUDIO WEBCAST: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fcdu6bi2g or www.news.xerox.com%2FInvestors.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

