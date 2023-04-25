Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter financial results and participation in upcoming investor conferences.

1Q23 Earnings Conference Call

Shift4 will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast that same morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register for the live teleconference of the first quarter 2023 earnings call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live and interested parties can join the live webcast through Shift4’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shift4.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

Upcoming Conference Participation

May 17, 2023 - Taylor Lauber, President & Chief Strategy Officer, Nancy Disman, Chief Financial Officer, and Tom McCrohan, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in New York, beginning at approximately 11:00am ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

The fireside chat will be webcasted live. Interested parties can join the webcast at this link or from our Investor Relations website here.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005040/en/