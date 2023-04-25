Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner+Supply+Chain+Symposium%2FXpo%26trade%3B+EMEA+2023

When: June 5-7, 2023

Where: International Barcelona Convention Centre, Barcelona, Spain.

Details: Supply chain leaders have the power to leverage their credibility, confidence and commitment to profitably deliver in times of unprecedented stress and volatility. The ability to navigate through constant disruptions while managing risk and maximizing rewards has elevated the importance of supply chains. At Gartner+Supply+Chain+Symposium%2FXpo™, chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain leaders will gather to explore the big ideas and actionable insights needed to drive real impact within their organizations.

Audience and Topics: The conference will feature 40+ Gartner experts and 100+ research-driven sessions. The audience will consist of CSCOs and heads of supply chain, as well as heads of supply chain planning, sourcing and procurement leaders, manufacturing leaders, logistics and fulfillment leaders, heads of quality and supply chain technology leaders.

The conference+agenda features eight comprehensive role-based tracks and three industry tracks that take a deep dive into industry-specific topics including industrial manufacturing and high tech, health care and life sciences, and retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG).

Keynote Speakers:

Gartner Opening Keynote: “Unlocking the Collective Potential of Supply Chain” with Gartner Senior Director, Advisory, Thomas+Pocock

Guest Keynote: Impacts of the Digital World on the 21st Century Mind with Baroness+Susan+Greenfield, Founder & CEO of Neuro-Bio Ltd

Guest Keynote: Everyday Future: Ignoring the Fluff and Making Things Happen with Futurologist Magnus+Lindkvist

Guest Keynote: Your Brain is Good at Inclusion…Except When It’s Not with Dr.+Steve+Robbins, S.L. Robbins & Associates

Exhibitor Engagement Zone: The Exhibitor Engagement Zone, an exhibit showcase at the conference, will bring together leading supply chain technology and service providers. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor+Directory.

