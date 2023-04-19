TORONTO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire --ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), ( ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that ARway.ai's spatial computing technology was chosen with Snap and Magic Leap at the 2023 Harvard XR Hackathon, "The Dream/Hack" , presented by the Harvard Robotics Club and the Harvard AR/VR Club. The event, held from April 14-16 at Harvard University in Boston, MA featured creators, business leaders, domain experts, designers, developers, product managers and more highlighting creativity and exploration in the industry. The event enabled participants to explore business opportunities in the metaverse with various AR/VR technologies with no prior experience required, making ARway's technology a perfect application.



The Hackathon event took place at the prestigious Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering & Applied Sciences, attracting interest from all over the world. At the event, hackers worked on developing cutting-edge XR solutions to tackle complex global issues, ranging from education to climate change. ARway hosted a workshop aimed at educating students about their platform's capabilities. The platform was praised for its ability to facilitate navigation for individuals with disabilities. By the end of the Hackathon, participants had gained a deeper understanding of XR tools that can be used for a variety of purposes. Overall, the event was a great success and showcased the potential for XR technology to positively impact society in a meaningful way.

ARway.ai is disrupting the Global $44 Billion Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN) with its no-code, no beacon AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. ARway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues.

About the Hardward Dream/Hack

The Harvard Dream Hack is an be an action-packed, student-first event. Attendees will learn the basics of AR and VR development and create their own experience by the end of the hackathon. No prior programming experience required! Harvard XR Hackthon is run by Harvard AR/VR Club. By connecting students and alumni with investors and industry leaders in the XR and metaverse, their goal is to enable participants to explore the technology and business opportunities in the metaverse.

Proactive Investors Livestream

Tomorrow Wednesday April 19 at 2pm ET / 11am PT, CEO Evan Gappelberg will join Proactive Investors for an exclusive livestream event, where he will discuss ARway.ai updates and hold a question & answer period with investors.

He will be joined by Shadnam Khan, Chief Product Officer for an ARway demo and presentation.



Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT

Link to join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2z7f3ps0LGk

About ARway.ai

ARway is an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. ARway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues. Visitors can scan a QR code to access a venue map, navigate to any point of interest with step-by-step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands, and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

