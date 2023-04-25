Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Selects Cushman & Wakefield as Exclusive Real Estate Services Provider

Parsippany, NJ, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation ( LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, announced today that it has retained Cushman & Wakefield as its exclusive real estate services provider across the United States.

“Cushman & Wakefield’s national coverage and platform of resources will be instrumental in helping us achieve our real estate goals as well as our overall growth initiatives,” said Brian Meyers, Lincoln Tech's Chief Financial Officer. “We look forward to having them as our trusted advisors, especially as we continue to evaluate additional opportunities for expansion.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Edward Duenas and Ryan DePaul will serve as the exclusive real estate advisors for the company.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lincoln Educational Services to build upon the company’s success and help them achieve their strategic growth objectives,” said Duenas. “We look forward to expanding Lincoln’s footprint across multiple markets and delivering customized real estate solutions.”

Lincoln Educational Services, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a highly successful publicly traded private educational institution currently operating 22 campuses in 14 states. Lincoln is looking to expand into new markets to help fill the skills gap that companies across the country are experiencing in a variety of essential industries. Lincoln provides superior education and training for in-demand careers to its students in the automotive, skilled trades, health sciences, culinary, spa & cosmetology, and information technology fields.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946. Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. For more information, please go to www.lincolntech.edu.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 52,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2022, the firm had revenue of $10.1 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

