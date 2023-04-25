The Present and Future of Proptech Report: Capitalizing on Current Volatility

Valley+Bank released their second annual Present+and+Future+of+Proptech Report that summarizes industry trends and the impact of rising interest rates, remote work and economic uncertainty on the property tech category. The report was developed in collaboration with Pitchbook; Chase Gilbert, Co-Founder and CEO, Built Technologies; Jeffrey E. Berman, General Partner of Camber Creek; Chris Green, Founder and CEO of GreenPoint Partners, Kurt Ramirez, General Partner, Nine Four Ventures and Bryan Kallenberg, Vice President, Capital Markets.

The majority of Proptech investment in 2022 was in venture capital with 213 deals closed for a combined value of $4 billion. Transaction solutions and property management combined for a plurality of deal volume.

“Despite rising interest rates and volatile economic factors, Proptech remained a strong investment category in 2022,” said Stuart Cook, Chief Innovation Officer, Valley Bank. “The shift towards sustainably built new structures and retrofitting existing assets is either in progress or being planned for extensively by owners and investors. Investors are likely to remain active given broader dynamics and longer-term horizons at play in regard to real estate.”

Read the full report %3Cb%3Ehere%3C%2Fb%3E.

Key highlights from the report:

  • Investment dynamics in private markets for Proptech remained more resilient than expected given the sheer volatility of 2022. Popular segments held strong from property management to transaction solutions. Especially in a cautious complicated environment, investment in tech that is seen as readily accretive to the bottom line will continue to attract capital.
  • Private investment, primarily concentrated in venture given Proptech’s maturation is ongoing – remains a key force in propelling the digitization of many real estate workflows.
  • Corporates joined in 45 completed venture transactions that aggregated well over $1.8 billion, while nontraditional players participated in 86 deals for nearly $3 billion in total deal value. These figures compare favorably to the past, indicating that although they may join in fewer deals during tumultuous times, they will still participate in larger deals for more mature and established businesses - much like they have in the past.
  • Curbing emissions of greenhouse gases and improving sustainability across all aspects of real estate is a priority with players exploring and embracing innovation on all fronts. Builders are deploying more sustainable concrete and recycling waste into usefully adjacent products, such as gravel on construction sites and fill; property managers are updating monitoring systems to better improve energy consumption in residences and common areas; brokers are investing in more secure and transparent portals with improved visualizing and modeling systems; and remodelers are utilizing recycled wood and novel designs.

Methodology behind the research

Estimates of market sizes and private investment activity within the Proptech space differ widely due to a variety of factors, such technology and types of real estate markets. This report views Proptech through a much more rigorous lens, using the Pitchbook platform to construct five distinct segments: asset utilization; finance and investments; construction, maintenance and renovation; property management; and transaction solutions. You can find more information under the introduction page in the report.

About Valley Bank

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $57 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005237/en/

