Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI- based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with Purple Innovation, a mattress company with factories in Georgia and Utah.

Purple is using Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution at its factory in Georgia, with plans to bring the technology to its facilities in Utah soon. Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. For Purple, that means employees can be safer at work without a time-consuming entry process during a shift change that can involve a few hundred people coming in at the same time.

“This is Purple going above and beyond to keep employees safe,” said Heather Beasley, Purple’s security manager. “If just the presence of Evolv prevents people from bringing in weapons, that’s what we want. People should be able to focus on their job while they’re here, and Evolv allows them to have a sense of security while they’re working.”

Representatives from Purple experienced how easy Evolv could be when they attended an event at an Ohio stadium. When they saw how people could walk straight through without always stopping for individual checks, they knew Evolv was perfect for their facilities. In a manufacturing workplace, many items are needed for production that might be considered weapons in other work environments. Evolv’s AI learns which items are appropriate for Purple’s workplace that might set off an alarm somewhere else.

“Evolv is proud to partner with an organization like Purple that puts employee safety first,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “At Evolv, we aim to create a safer world for people to live, work, learn, and play, and we can help only do that if we have organizations like Purple using Evolv in their environments.”

In addition to open floor plan warehouses like Purple’s and sports facilities, Evolv is used everywhere from office buildings to schools and hospitals, as well as other ticketed facilities like performing arts centers.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

